The Roqoqo expert team of Real Estate Consultants and Interior Designers work hard to add value to your developers with an Honest and Transparent approach.Having more than a decade of experience in the domains of Real Estate, under the brand 'Shiv Realty' & Interior Design, under the brand 'Leo Designers', we are bound to give you the best advice and surpass your expectations.We cater to a variety of service domains like Residential Sales & Design, Commercial Sales & Design, Industrial Sale/Lease and Design and Land Sale & Development Proposals.We believe in taking care of the requirements of the clients, be it before or after completion of the project.