ROQOQO DESIGNS &amp; REALITY
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
    • The Roqoqo expert team of Real Estate Consultants and Interior Designers work hard to add value to your developers with an Honest and Transparent approach.Having more than a decade of experience in the domains of Real Estate, under the brand 'Shiv Realty' & Interior Design, under the brand 'Leo Designers', we are bound to give you the best advice and surpass your expectations.We cater to a variety of service domains like Residential Sales & Design, Commercial Sales & Design, Industrial Sale/Lease and Design and Land Sale & Development Proposals.We believe in taking care of the requirements of the clients, be it before or after completion of the project.

    Services
    INTERIOR DESIGNING
    Service areas
    PUNE
    Address
    208, Radhe, Camelot Society, Ahead of Konark Campus, Viman Nagar
    411014 Pune
    India
    +91-8390221268 www.roqoqo.in

    Reviews

    Vishal Ingale
    They have got a world class design studio and the service they provide surpass customer's expectation. They do what they say and never turn back if any problems come up with the interior designing or related to furniture. They are quick and reliable.
    over 3 years ago
    Nasrin shaikh
    To start with the most amazing part of this company is, it does not let you feel like you are a employee. It feels like a family. Work is good and great seniors to guide . I have been working as an Accountant. Good place to gain experience.
    over 3 years ago
    jagruti khapre
    Great work.. 👍 👍👍 very nice designs. ..
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
