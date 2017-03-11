Your browser is out-of-date.

Simply Exquisite Interiors
Designers in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Reviews
Projects

    Retail Outlet
    Open Patio Conversion - To Studio Kitchenette
    Wall Art Designs
    Floating Staircase
    Starter Home Construction, Interior Details & Finishes
    The Future of Design, Simply Exquisite Interiors Simply Exquisite Interiors
    The Future of Design
    Simply Exquisite Interiors is an interior design company operated by directors Dexter & Ann Hoyte, both nationals of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago. As a team we have committed ourselves to satisfying our clients throughout the United Kingdom, the Caribbean Region and here at home in Trinidad and Tobago for several decades.  We assure our clients new and revolutionary designing ideas and techniques to satisfy their building needs while offering complete management of their project every step of the way. 

    Our Core Values:

    We believe in treating our clients and customers with respect. As a team we are constantly growing through our inventions, innovations and our creativity. With all our clients and customers we integrate good business ethics, integrity and dependability in all aspects of our business functioning. We're committed to delivering a finished product and assuring all our encounters are met with satisfaction; we get the job done.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Custom Manufacturing
    • Space Management Planning
    • Starter Home Construction
    • Foundation to Finish Homes
    • Murals & Custom Wall Art
    • Landscaping Design
    • Custom Home Furnishings
    Service areas
    • Inter-Continental
    • Caribbean Region
    • Globally
    • Port of Spain
    • Trinidad and Tobago
    Address
    240 7th Avenue, Barataria, Trinidad,W.I.
    xxx xxx Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
    Trinidad and Tobago
    +1-8683577399 simplyexquisiteinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Amanda Johnson Amanda Johnson
    Amazing team with unique style and designing skills. I do not regret working with them at all.
    about 2 years ago
