Skketchboard is looking for well-rounded interior designers with proven expertise and interest in residential and commercial projects. As a Senior Interior Designer at Skketchboard your responsbilities will range from client front end, brief understanding and validation to design projects development.
- Services
- interior decorator
- Service areas
- residential and commercial
- pune
- Address
-
Bunglow no 5., acacia garden phase I, magarpatta city, hadapsar, pune
411028 Pune
India
+91-9309998985 www.skketchboard.com