skketchboard insol llp
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews (7)
    • Skketchboard is looking for well-rounded interior designers with proven expertise and interest in residential and commercial projects. As a Senior Interior Designer at Skketchboard your responsbilities will range from client front end, brief understanding and validation to design projects development.

    Services
    interior decorator
    Service areas
    • residential and commercial
    • pune
    Address
    Bunglow no 5., acacia garden phase I, magarpatta city, hadapsar, pune
    411028 Pune
    India
    +91-9309998985 www.skketchboard.com

    Reviews

    Subodh Khachane
    Great place to work and enhance your knowledge!
    9 months ago
    Rajesh Pophalikar
    Very much dissatisfied with the quality of their work and the time it took to finally complete the work which we had to accept as complete rework was required which would taken hell lot of time.. They generally assign low cost carpenters to save money which generally creates the problems.. Finishing of their work is pathetic..There was many reworks plus they don't care for their customers schedule they work as per their own pace without even caring for their customers plan.. Also please put everything in writing of all the commitments and the requirements as for them there is no place for verbal commitments as there is a lot of communication gap between their sales and operations.. Sales generally gives all the commitments and give compliance to all your requirements but those will not be entertained by their operations team. If you are taking their services then then it will be on the individuals own risks.
    over 2 years ago
    Nikhil Singh
    Our Journey with skketchboard designers have been very good and they have really made our place so beautiful . They are very professional and creative in there work . They have a very skilled labour to cast finish which required in interior work . They delivered our project on time and we would recommend skketchboard to everyone who has a taste and want to get a quality work done .
    almost 2 years ago
