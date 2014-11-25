Your browser is out-of-date.

KozyDesignStudio
Interior Architects in Hyderabad
Reviews (9)
    Duplex Villa
    Duplex Villa, KozyDesignStudio KozyDesignStudio BedroomBeds & headboards
    Duplex Villa, KozyDesignStudio KozyDesignStudio BedroomLighting
    +7
    Duplex Villa
    Beauty Parlour
    Beauty Parlour, KozyDesignStudio KozyDesignStudio SpaFurniture
    Beauty Parlour, KozyDesignStudio KozyDesignStudio SpaFurniture Plywood Amber/Gold
    +16
    Beauty Parlour

    Interiors today is an art of diligently

    utilizing the precious living space with emphasis on aesthetics. Kozy Design Studio  is a professionally managed firm and is in the job of designing and implementing interior works.

    From it’s moderate beginning
    Sixteen years back Kozy Design Studio  has today evolved into a strong and committed firm with a team of professionals to undertake the development of projects of any size and shape. Over the years we have undertaken planning and interior designing with emphasis on space management for apartments both commercial and residential, offices, independent bungalows, hotels, showrooms etc with vision, unique flair and tremendous attention to detail. We are known for beautiful inviting rooms, exquisite furniture and landscape.

    Good interiors today is no more a luxury but has become a necessity for all. A well done up interior reflects personality and taste. A well designed house or office is a joy to live or work…….untiringly.

    Our motto is “Give us a place and we will create space and a complete and  furnished environment to your utmost satisfaction”. We believe in spreading our fragrance in every inch of your homes or offices and decorate every bit of it into a stunning ambience with elegance and luxury blended to perfection at your doorstep.

    Services
    Turnkey projects, Consultants, and Project Managements
    Service areas
    Andhra & Telangana
    Company awards
    •  “Indira Gandhi Priya Dharshini Award” National Unity Confrence on 25th November 2014 .
    •  “Bharath Vikas Ratan Award”- All India Business development Association Delhi on 22nd September 2014.( For creativity & Space management). 
    •  “Golbal Life style Award”  -  Prime time Media  Delhi on 19th July2014 ( Best Interior Designer Hyderabad )
    Address
    Plot no 38&39,Raghvendra Nagar Colony,Sainikpuri,Secundrabad.
    500094 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9392485003 www.kozydesignstudio.com

    Reviews

    venkat sai
    A creative interior designer & executor with Innovative,original ideas & works execution with the latest interior & exterior materials available in the global market & offcourse the right team!! If anyone cares for a high quality work - Kozy is the Right One Stop Shop.....For Sure!! Here's wishing Kozy & Team New Heights In The Coming Years!!
    5 months ago
    Ashwin Tyagi
    We have used the interior services of the madam for all our projects of Theme ambience construction Pvt Ltd.she is excellent in her field and is professional to the core.we recommend her for our clients
    5 months ago
    naresh sandoori
    👍
    9 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
