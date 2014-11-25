Interiors today is an art of diligently

utilizing the precious living space with emphasis on aesthetics. Kozy Design Studio is a professionally managed firm and is in the job of designing and implementing interior works.

From it’s moderate beginning

Sixteen years back Kozy Design Studio has today evolved into a strong and committed firm with a team of professionals to undertake the development of projects of any size and shape. Over the years we have undertaken planning and interior designing with emphasis on space management for apartments both commercial and residential, offices, independent bungalows, hotels, showrooms etc with vision, unique flair and tremendous attention to detail. We are known for beautiful inviting rooms, exquisite furniture and landscape.

Good interiors today is no more a luxury but has become a necessity for all. A well done up interior reflects personality and taste. A well designed house or office is a joy to live or work…….untiringly.

Our motto is “Give us a place and we will create space and a complete and furnished environment to your utmost satisfaction”. We believe in spreading our fragrance in every inch of your homes or offices and decorate every bit of it into a stunning ambience with elegance and luxury blended to perfection at your doorstep.