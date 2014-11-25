Interiors today is an art of diligently
utilizing the precious living space with emphasis on aesthetics. Kozy Design Studio is a professionally managed firm and is in the job of designing and implementing interior works.
From it’s moderate beginning
Sixteen years back Kozy Design Studio has today evolved into a strong and committed firm with a team of professionals to undertake the development of projects of any size and shape. Over the years we have undertaken planning and interior designing with emphasis on space management for apartments both commercial and residential, offices, independent bungalows, hotels, showrooms etc with vision, unique flair and tremendous attention to detail. We are known for beautiful inviting rooms, exquisite furniture and landscape.
Good interiors today is no more a luxury but has become a necessity for all. A well done up interior reflects personality and taste. A well designed house or office is a joy to live or work…….untiringly.
Our motto is “Give us a place and we will create space and a complete and furnished environment to your utmost satisfaction”. We believe in spreading our fragrance in every inch of your homes or offices and decorate every bit of it into a stunning ambience with elegance and luxury blended to perfection at your doorstep.
- Services
- Turnkey projects, Consultants, and Project Managements
- Service areas
- Andhra & Telangana
- Company awards
- “Indira Gandhi Priya Dharshini Award” National Unity Confrence on 25th November 2014 .
- “Bharath Vikas Ratan Award”- All India Business development Association Delhi on 22nd September 2014.( For creativity & Space management).
- “Golbal Life style Award” - Prime time Media Delhi on 19th July2014 ( Best Interior Designer Hyderabad )
- Address
-
Plot no 38&39,Raghvendra Nagar Colony,Sainikpuri,Secundrabad.
500094 Hyderabad
India
+91-9392485003 www.kozydesignstudio.com