NJ Design Studio
Designers in Mumbai
    • Founded in Mumbai, N J Design Studio is an interior decor and interior designing company offering exclusive services in living and work place interior design in Mumbai.N J Design Studio consists of a team of highly-skilled and extremely prolific designers and interior space decor professionals who understand that the clients in the contemporary areas of Mumbai need high-performance, visually compelling as well as highly sustainable residential and commercial interior spaces.

    Interior Designer and Contractor
    MUMBAI
    400007 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820100450 www.njdesignstudio.in
