Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Studio Vibes
Architects in Mumbai
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hiranis, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern living room
    Hiranis, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern dining room
    Hiranis, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern style bedroom
    +5
    Hiranis
    Interior designs, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern living room
    Interior designs, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern dining room
    Interior designs, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern style bedroom
    +10
    Interior designs
    SARNAIK'S, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    SARNAIK'S, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern living room
    SARNAIK'S, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern dining room
    +5
    SARNAIK'S
    WTC SEA LOUNGE, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern bathroom
    WTC SEA LOUNGE, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern living room
    WTC SEA LOUNGE, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern bathroom
    +1
    WTC SEA LOUNGE

    We enable to create an environment that allows you to fulfil your purpose in that space and awaken your senses. Studio Vibes is all about creating that space where in you can be your true self. Our attempt with every project is to engender a dynamic visual, physical and emotional impact of the surroundings on the people engaged in it.

    Our vision is to see every human being in a built environment that gives them comfort and joy, while fuelling their growth.

    Our mission is to reach out to people through our design and build services to make their journey joyous and meaningful. In doing so, we wish to create a community of skilled workers that are able to uphold a sustainable livelihood and grow in an organisation that values painstakingly acquired skills and human dignity.

    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Address
    400050 Mumbai
    India
    www.studiovibes.in
      Add SEO element