Mirraw
Online Shops in Mumbai
    • Mirraw is an online service pvt ltd company. It is one of the best online shopping site. Our business model is based on the accomplishment of latest designs in Kurtis, Lehengas, Lehenga Choli, Bridal Lehenga, Bridal Blouses, Sarees, Salwar, Indian Dresses, Jewellery, Decorations Items and more. Our site supplies best quality products in world wide. We at Mirraw are committed to working 24*7 towards achieving a balance of our client's desires and our innovative brilliance. Visit our website to see more designs.

    Services
    Online Shopping
    Service areas
    E commerce and Mumbai
    Address
    71, Kumtha St, Ballard Estate
    400001 Mumbai
    India
    +91-8080781780 www.mirraw.com/store/lehenga-choli

    Reviews

    GEETA ORPE
    Worst app...pls dont buy anything from this app....I m not getting any reply of my order status since last 20 to 25 days. My order is not yet confirmed. I had mail them with more than 12 reminders , only complain numbers are generated always. No reply from them. My money has taken and app showing no order pending. Even their service number is getting always busy. You wont get any help also. Disgusting app.
    29 days ago
    hinaben patel
    I want to thank you for all your help and appreciate your help and support very much. I received. I shipment and am very happy with my order. Everyone was very helpful, polite, and I was treated with respect. Thank you all once again.
    29 days ago
    Ritty Raj
    Do not trust this site and what you see online. What you get is completely different from what you see and order online. Cheap fabric and awful stitching! They don't even follow the measurements you give. Daylight robbery!
    5 months ago
