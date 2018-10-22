Your browser is out-of-date.

IN-CUBE STUDIO
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (14)
Projects

    • Interior , IN-CUBE STUDIO IN-CUBE STUDIO Asian style dining room
    Interior , IN-CUBE STUDIO IN-CUBE STUDIO BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Interior , IN-CUBE STUDIO IN-CUBE STUDIO Asian style bedroom
    Interior
    Mr.Sunder Raj, IN-CUBE STUDIO IN-CUBE STUDIO Modern kitchen Plywood Red
    Mr.Sunder Raj, IN-CUBE STUDIO IN-CUBE STUDIO Modern living room Plywood Wood effect
    Mr.Sunder Raj, IN-CUBE STUDIO IN-CUBE STUDIO Modern kitchen
    Mr.Sunder Raj

    In-cube Studio is a team of two creative and young design professionals with creative ideology harnessing the power of a multi-disciplinary approach to create unique and captivating interior environments to meet the client’s needs. With our talented specialists in interior design, we are able to capture the fundamental values and needs of our clients from all perspective to maximize the full potential of a project. We have a strong solid set of principles and work ethics that guide our process. Whatever the situation, we promptly stay true to our core values to keep us in motion.

    Services
    • Design and Turnkey solution Here we shall help you with all the stages of work from scratch to finish were we provide you with—Conceptual designs
    • space planning
    • 3d perspectives
    • BOQ's (Bill of Quantity) and site supervision/Execution. This includes end to end solution for your Small to Big requirements.
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    1, 8th main road, KHB colony, Koramangala 4th Block
    560034 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9480046549 www.incubestudio.in

    Reviews

    Rakesh Gowda Rakesh Gowda
    I hired in-cube studio to renovate my house and I have to tell that they have done a very great job by designing my home interiors the way I dreamed it to be. Right from the first meeting to the completion, it has been a very pleasant experience with the whole team. The cost was better than any other company quoted without compromising on quality. If you want your home interiors, then don’t hesitate to hire them.
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
    sunikv23
    I and my wife were planning to renovate our beauty salon and I got recommendation from one of my friend to hire in-cube studio. The team openly listened to all of our concerns and provides us various creative ideas and suggestions for our project. Their attention to every detail and commitment ensured the entire process happened seamlessly. Also, as they promised they finished the project within the time period. I would like to thank the team for their work!
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: October 2018
    kumrav504
    Excellent service and timely completion are the things that come in my mind when I think about incube studio. I hired them for the renovation work of my 3 BHK flat. I could not have asked for more from the team. The team was very creative and their creativeness showcase in their work. I would strongly recommend in-cube studio to anyone who is eager to renovate their home. Thankyou incube team!
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: September 2018
