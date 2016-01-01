We are modular furnishing company based out on Pan India level basis, we have been catered to many faamosu & know celeberties.
Our Mumbai based company, who is into the business of MODULAR KITCHENS, BEDS & WARDROBES, with its Head Office located in Mumbai & showrooms in Andheri (Mumbai), Pune & Ahmedabad .
Also, we have showcased our work in cities like PUNE, AHEMDABAD, SURAT, BARODA, GOA, CHENNAI and many more with doing retails as well as project work for the same.
We would like to invite you to our showroom based in Pune, where we can get an opportunity to showcase our work in front of you & your team.
Expressing highest regards for you and your business.
- Services
- modular kitchens
- modular beds and wardrobes
- All interiors
- Service areas
- MUMBAI
- Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
- Company awards
- Awarded kitchen retailer award 2016, 2017, & 2019 at Indian Kitchen Congress.
- Nominated in 7th Annual Indian Retail & e-Retail Awards 2018.
- Address
-
H 1 Laxmi Industrial Estate Near Fu Republic Andheri West
400053 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
India
+91-8828127246 www.metrika.in