Gyan Sagar Institute
General Contractors in Chandigarh
Reviews (17)
    • SSC CGL Coaching in Chandigarh is provided by Gyan Sagar Institute. We Provide the Best SSC CGL Coaching Center,SSC CGL Coaching Institute etc Call Us @8146902672

    Services
    Education
    Service areas
    Chandigarh
    Address
    SCO 118-120,3rd Floor
    160022 Chandigarh
    India
    +91-8146902672 www.gyansagarinstitute.com/ssc-cgl-coaching-in-chandigarh
    SSC CGL Coaching in Chandigarh from Gyan Sagar Institute has established itself as the Best SSC CGL Coaching in Chandigarh. The institute provides for the best coaching module in the tricity. Gyan Sagar Institute, Chandigarh makes no compromises in the quality of its services, be it the faculty members or the study material. All the services laid in the amenity of students is that of superior quality.

    NOVE AGNIHOTRI
    It’s Been Great to Part of This institute . Superb Faculty and best experience for my competitive exams .
    2 months ago
    Raksh Pal
    This is the best institute in Chandigarh ..... All the management and teachers are good .....perfact place for coaching ....I have taken ugc net coaching from this institute and I have cleared my exam in 1st attempt
    2 months ago
    karan singh
    Way of teaching of teachers is awsome and faculty members also very good and study material help me alot in my exam preparation.
    2 months ago
