Zero Hour India
Designers in Pune
    Zero Hour India is creating awe inspiring experiences from the last 25 years. Our forte is designing & creating astonishing, colossal sets, wedding venue/resort. We have also transformed many barren spaces into opulent wedding venues in Jaipur, Delhi, Surat & Ghaziabad. Our skilled craftsmen & proficient designers get together to create a breath taking experience.
    Enter transcendental world where each element is personally crafted to offer a rare and refined experience. A traditional Indian set up or a Venetian set up, we make it happen with ease & elegance.

    Zero Hour Studio another vertical of Zero Hour India provides sets, accessories, props to Hotels, Banquets, Interior designers or wedding agencies for events & weddings. The uniqueness & newness in carvings or designs on pillars, domes, arches, statues, walls and chandeliers has earned us a name & niche clientele.

    Services
    Designing Wedding Hotel/Resort and Banquets
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Seven Heaven, NH-4, Narhe
    411041 Pune
    India
    +91-9822777722 zerohour.co.in
