Limelight Teamwear
Textiles & Upholstery in Toronto
Reviews (15)
    • Limelight Teamwear is the leading online store of custom dancewear apparels like custom warm-up jackets, cheer bags, warm up suits such as hoodies & much more for your cheerleading & dance team. whether it is for stage or studio, we will help you to take your team fashion to the next level. Limelight Teamwear also has a huge selection of dance moms clothing of Abby lee dance moms classes.

    Services
    • Custom Dancewear
    • Teamwear
    • Sportswear Provider Company
    Service areas
    Canada and Toronto
    Address
    19 McBeth Place Whitby
    L1M 1E7 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-9054250602 www.limelightteamwear.com

    Reviews

    Marie Crowe
    Limelight customer service is second to none! They were incredibly accommodating and gave us beautiful designs to choose from.
    about 1 year ago
    Starline Academy
    Fabulous product, by far the best out there!
    11 months ago
    In Harmony
    We've had such a great experience with Limelight. Our team jackets stand out on stage and we love our branded masks. We recently wore them at our town's Santa Claus Parade!
    6 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
