Limelight Teamwear is the leading online store of custom dancewear apparels like custom warm-up jackets, cheer bags, warm up suits such as hoodies & much more for your cheerleading & dance team. whether it is for stage or studio, we will help you to take your team fashion to the next level. Limelight Teamwear also has a huge selection of dance moms clothing of Abby lee dance moms classes.