M.U Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi, Pan India
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Interiors
    Interiors, M.U Interiors M.U Interiors Asian style walls & floors
    Interiors, M.U Interiors M.U Interiors Classic style kitchen
    +13
    Interiors
    Vibe Art, M.U Interiors M.U Interiors Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
    Vibe Art, M.U Interiors M.U Interiors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Vibe Art, M.U Interiors M.U Interiors Floors
    +1
    Vibe Art
    Interiors, M.U Interiors M.U Interiors Asian style bedroom
    Interiors, M.U Interiors M.U Interiors Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Interiors, M.U Interiors M.U Interiors Classic style bedroom
    +9
    Interiors
    Interiors, M.U Interiors M.U Interiors Asian style dining room
    Interiors

    Founded in 2014 M.U.Interiors is a building Construction & interior and exterior design firm. Their wide range of expertise sees them excell in residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, healthcare as well as beauty projects. Based in New Delhi, India.  

    The firm is open to projects of all scale and scope . They create homes and renovations that mirror the lives of their clients and company takes pride in the strength and durability of their work.

    Specializing in Interior Designs the company ensures that their clients are able to realize their vision for their homes and they ensure that they cater to each client's individual needs based on their budget and requirements. Each of their designs is a unique collaboration that is carefully curated and designed to the Client's taste, lifestyle, confort and budget. 

    Why choose M.U Interiors: 

    Accessibility

    Courtesy

    24*7 Service

    Transparency

    Range of services

    Interior Designs, Commercial Designs, Turnkey Projects, Modular Kitchen, Furnitures

    Services
    Interior Designing Residential and Commercial
    Service areas
    New delhi, New Delhi, and PAN India
    Address
    110062 New Delhi, Pan India
    India
    +91-9899042992 www.facebook.com/pg/interior.m.u.interiors

    Reviews

    pradyutkotoky
    Horrible, irresponsible professional (Mr Umar). 
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: March 2019
