    Balai by Be Residences
    Balai by Be Residences
    Balai by Be Residences, MyHouse.PH MyHouse.PH Commercial spaces
    +5
    Balai by Be Residences
    Vertex Coast Mactan
    Vertex Coast Mactan, MyHouse.PH MyHouse.PH
    Vertex Coast Mactan, MyHouse.PH MyHouse.PH
    +3
    Vertex Coast Mactan
    Plumera Mactan
    Plumera Mactan, MyHouse.PH MyHouse.PH
    Plumera Mactan, MyHouse.PH MyHouse.PH
    +18
    Plumera Mactan
    Breeza Coves
    Breeza Coves, MyHouse.PH MyHouse.PH
    Breeza Coves, MyHouse.PH MyHouse.PH
    +14
    Breeza Coves
    Primeworld District Mactan
    Primeworld District Mactan, MyHouse.PH MyHouse.PH
    Primeworld District Mactan, MyHouse.PH MyHouse.PH
    +1
    Primeworld District Mactan
    Aruga Mactan by Rockwell
    Aruga Mactan by Rockwell, MyHouse.PH MyHouse.PH
    Aruga Mactan by Rockwell, MyHouse.PH MyHouse.PH
    +10
    Aruga Mactan by Rockwell
    Show all 11 projects

    Hi! My name is Angie Keys-Godornes and I am a Property Endorsement Manager for Leuterio Realty & Brokerage, Asia’s most awarded real estate agency. I created myhouse.ph in order to give hard working Filipinos the easy way of owning their dream home.

    Buying a property does not have to be hard. All you have to do is contact me so we can discuss the details of your dream home. We’ll talk about your budget, target location or what type of property you want.

    Services
    Real Estate
    Service areas
    Philippines and Cebu
    Address
    6000 Cebu
    Philippines
    +63-9954615272 myhouse.ph/cebu-condominiums-for-sale
    Legal disclosure

    I am a Property Endorsement Manager for Leuterio Realty & Brokerage, Asia's most awarded real estate agency. I created myhouse.ph in order to give hard working Filipinos the easy way of owning their dream home.

