Parul Interiors is one of the leading and experienced company in the field of interior execution-proficient in turnkey jobs for all types of residential, commercial and civil projects.We specialize in residential interiors, hotel interiors, etc.

We are glad to state that we are a well established firm having an experience of more than two decades in the field of interiors and have carried out jobs for some of the leading architects like Gayathri And Namith Architects, Sundaram Architects, Architecture Paradigm, Kabir Hira Architecture & Interior, PR Design Group and many more.

It is pertinent to state that we have with us a team of well qualified and experienced site engineer, site supervisor and highly skilled labour who work with great professionalism and accuracy to develop work that satisfies the client's and architect's requirements.