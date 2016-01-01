Your browser is out-of-date.

Archirior India
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    • Poco Loco Tapas Bar (Khar West, Mumbai), Archirior India Archirior India Rustic style museums
    Poco Loco Tapas Bar (Khar West, Mumbai)
    Mr. Ajay Bajaj's Residence (Ahmedabad)
    Namastay Girls Hostel (Parle West, Mumbai)
    Quarter Pillar (Parle East, Mumbai)
    Tully Gully (Malad West, Mumbai)
    Quarter Pillar (Andheri West, Mumbai)

    About Archirior India

    Archirior India is a full service Architectural Design, Interior Design & Furniture Design company located in Mumbai since 2016, specializing in both residential and commercial design. In over 6 years, we have designed numerous projects for clients and repeat clients as once someone works with us, they seem to want to do it again. 

    Design with High Standards 

    Because we are a small design firm, we are extremely flexible and nimble. We have relationships with local craftsmen and subcontractors whom we work with as a team on a regular basis so you can be assured that your project is completed with the highest standards. Or, if you prefer, you can hire your own contractors. 

    Our Commitment 

    We are committed to delivering inspired designs that fulfill client expectations through collaboration and exceptional service. And many of our clients ask us to work on several projects as once they hire us, they seem to want to do it again!

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Sample Flats
    • Building Elevation Design
    • 2D/3D Modelling
    Service areas
    India and Mumbai
    Address
    63/B, Mittal Tower, Veer Nariman Road, Nariman Point, Mumbai—400021.
    400021 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9324596221 www.instagram.com/archirior.ind
