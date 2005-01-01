Formerly known as NELSON India (affiliate of Nelson US), NCUBE is a pioneer in providing corporate interior Design and Build solutions to major corporations across the nation. Our service starts from advising you on your new workplace strategy to designing it and finally building it within budget, time and quality parameters.

Since our inception in the year 2005 our primary focus has been to deliver quality and “best in class” service to our clients over time. The firm has evolved into a cross-disciplinary team of architects, interior designers, 3D-artists, procurement specialists, quantity surveyors, construction managers. landscape designers.

HVAC/Electrical and Plumbing engineers and branding specialists. Our unique process driven approach has allowed us to expand rapidly across India and offer an integrated platform to service diverse client needs from a single platform.