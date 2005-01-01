Your browser is out-of-date.

NCUBE Design
Interior Architects in New Delhi
Reviews
    • Formerly known as NELSON India (affiliate of Nelson US), NCUBE is a pioneer in providing corporate interior Design and Build solutions to major corporations across the nation. Our service starts from advising you on your new workplace strategy to designing it and finally building it within budget, time and quality parameters.

    Since our inception in the year 2005 our primary focus has been to deliver quality and “best in class” service to our clients over time. The firm has evolved into a cross-disciplinary team of architects, interior designers, 3D-artists, procurement specialists, quantity surveyors, construction managers. landscape designers. 

    HVAC/Electrical and Plumbing engineers and branding specialists.   Our unique process driven approach has allowed us to expand rapidly across India and offer an integrated platform to service diverse client needs from a single platform.

    Services
    • WORKPLACE TRANSFORMATION
    • INTERIOR DESIGN
    • DESIGN & BUILD
    • WORKPLACE STRATEGY
    • BUILDING DESIGN
    • ENGINEERING
    Service areas
    • Architecture and Interior Design
    • New Delhi
    Address
    C/28-29, Ground Floor, Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi – 110016, India
    110016 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1141804100 www.ncubedesign.com
    Legal disclosure

NCUBE

    NCUBE

    Reviews

    FREE AMBULANCE ESCORT UNIT
    Nice place
    about 3 years ago
    Priya Malhotra
    Great PMC company
    9 months ago
    Ashish Raghavapuram
    Great work place!!
    about 1 year ago
