Puran Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (24)
    Bridging the gap between just another home and a one that excites, comforts and pleases, we are loved for the work we do. Holding our own amongst some of the best interiors designers in Bangalore , we focuson an inventive application of design and a practical use of materials.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • 3D VISUALIZATION
    • SPACE CONSULTATION
    • TURNKEY INTERIOR SOLUTIONS
    • PROJECT MANAGEMENT
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    252/1, Kodichikkanahalli Main Road, Next To ICICI Bank, Begur Hobli,
    560068 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9591481111 www.puraninteriors.com

    Reviews

    Virendra Giri
    Situated at HSR Layout they have a very lavish office with superb interior.
    4 months ago
    ashish sahu
    Good Value work and on time. Nice experience.
    8 months ago
    Rajesh Dhandayuthapani
    It was wonderful working with Puran. We are very happy with our choice in choosing Puran for the interiors. The team was co-operative, responsive, and knowledgeable. They listened to our needs and delivered our dream home exactly as promised on time. We are happy with the work of the entire team and now recommend them to many other people too. We love to mention and thank the team members here. Mr. Srinivas - MD & Production team head Mr. Guru - Design team head Mr. Rajesh - Co-ordinator Ms. Bhavana and Ms. Soujanya - Designers Srinivas Sir is so gentle and genuine. He responded to our calls instantly and provided excellent support throughout the project. Rajesh was excellent and energetic , shared many suggestions during installation time and was very supportive. Bhavana's sense of design and attention to detail was excellent. Appreciate her involvement towards the work. Rajesh and Bhavana were available all the time to address our needs. Both are very responsive . Even after completion of the project, they still help us select suitable paints, curtains, accessories for our home. We will strongly recommend Puran to our friends.
    25 days ago
    Show all 24 reviews
