Krios Kitchens
Furniture & Accessories in Ernakulam, Kochi
    • Krios Kitchens is one of the reputed brands known for offering innovative interior décor solutions in India.  Having years of experience in this industry, the firm provides exceptional quality products to its clients including modular kitchens that give cooking spaces an elegant makeover and attractive appeal.

    We are one of those firms that believe in working in close quarters with our clientele to understand their needs and exceeding their expectations. Our professionals have updated knowledge about the latest trends in kitchen designs and assist you right from the very beginning to help you take an informed decision. Visit http://www.krioskitchens.com/ or give us a call on (+91) 9979840567 to know more about our entire range of modular kitchens and other interior décor services.

    You can also visit our premises to meet us in person to ask all your queries. Krios Kitchens has offices in six locations across India – Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Baroda, Surat, Bhavnagar, Trivandrum and Kochi.

    Services
    furniture, modular kitchens, and kitchen design
    Service areas
    • Ahmedabad
    • Rajkot
    • Baroda
    • Surat
    • Bhavnagar
    • Trivandrum
    • Ernakulam—Kochi
    Address
    Koonamthai (31/127A), Opp. Milma, Edapally P.O.
    682024 Ernakulam, Kochi
    India
    +91-979840567 www.krioskitchens.com/modular-kitchens-in-kochi.html
    modular kitchens in kochi

    Modular Kitchens in Trivandrum

