D’insignia Architects is an architectural firm founded in the year 2000 with the commitment of designing architecture that will empower our clients as well as address local contexts and regional programs. The company has taken varieties of projects of individual residences, commercial buildings, landscape designs , retail spaces, apartments and many more. Our team of architects excel at providing a scope of services such as master planning, space planning, programming, building analysis and interior design services. Maintaining our commitment to excellence has rewarded us with long working relationships with many clients as well as recognition from both public and private sectors as a reliable and accomplished architectural practice.