Scube Creations
Pools & Spas in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
    • FRP Swimming Pools, Scube Creations Scube Creations Garden Pool
    FRP Swimming Pools, Scube Creations Scube Creations Classic style pool
    FRP Swimming Pools, Scube Creations Scube Creations Garden Pool
    FRP Swimming Pools
    Fiber Reinforced Planters, Scube Creations Scube Creations Classic airports Wood-Plastic Composite
    Fiber Reinforced Planters, Scube Creations Scube Creations Classic airports
    Fiber Reinforced Planters, Scube Creations Scube Creations Classic airports
    Fiber Reinforced Planters

    KYAAN a renowned brand of Scube creations LLP – a world-class manufacturer of wide range of handcrafted fiber reinforced (FRP) quality products. Scube is professionally managed organization having more than two decades of in-depth technical knowledge and experience in the industries especially into consultancy, project management, designing, building, installation of all sizes of swimming pools, Jacuzzi & water features.  We also specialize in wide range of high quality handcrafted FRP planters, LED planters, Urns, Fire Urns, Shower Trays, Pool Loungers, Floating LED Color Balls, Trellis, Kitchen/Bathroom Sinks and Countertops, Artificial Rocks etc..

    Services
    Project Consultancy, Project Management, and Pool Maintenance
    Service areas
    • Rajasthan
    • NCR
    • Maharashtra
    • Madhya Pradesh
    • Jaipur
    • Pune
    • Bhopal
    • Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
    Address
    106, 1st Floor, Southend Square, RIICO Industrial Area, Mansarovar,
    302020 Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
    India
    +91-6350500753 www.scube-india.in
