KYAAN a renowned brand of Scube creations LLP – a world-class manufacturer of wide range of handcrafted fiber reinforced (FRP) quality products. Scube is professionally managed organization having more than two decades of in-depth technical knowledge and experience in the industries especially into consultancy, project management, designing, building, installation of all sizes of swimming pools, Jacuzzi & water features. We also specialize in wide range of high quality handcrafted FRP planters, LED planters, Urns, Fire Urns, Shower Trays, Pool Loungers, Floating LED Color Balls, Trellis, Kitchen/Bathroom Sinks and Countertops, Artificial Rocks etc..
- Services
- Project Consultancy, Project Management, and Pool Maintenance
- Service areas
- Rajasthan
- NCR
- Maharashtra
- Madhya Pradesh
- Jaipur
- Pune
- Bhopal
- Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
- Show all 8 service areas
- Address
-
106, 1st Floor, Southend Square, RIICO Industrial Area, Mansarovar,
302020 Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
India
+91-6350500753 www.scube-india.in