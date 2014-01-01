MAK architects is a new architectural practice, consulting on a wide variety of projects in domain of master planing of townships, interior designing, retail, commercial architecture, residential architecture, work space planing, green buildings and modern designs. Founded in 2018 by 3 ambitious architects who have been in the field since 2014 with major companies, government projects and prestigious designs and competitions.

The team believes in creating impressions that last and is dedicated to achieve the vision. MAK focuses on the work undertaken with integrity & excellence. Each new design is a legacy to our future generation. Mak aims towards global admiration by incorporating principles of sustainable architecture and local context.

A young team has a fresh outlook towards designs and also incorporate traditional values. Great design needs great design minds which is the backbone of the company who are bravely facing the professionally charged environment,

The team believes in asking "WHY NOT"? which makes them think of innovative solutions to design problems. Great team environment empowers and desire to optimize the architecture design reigns supreme.