Naqash Handmade is a third generation handcrafted fabric designing and manufacturing company run by the Naqash family based in Kashmir. In 1918 our great grandfather brought this art from Turkmenistan to Kashmir and for the past century we have innovated and taken this art to homes worldwide.

At our designing facility we combine the rich experience of our seasoned artisans with modern ideas and technology breathing a new life into hand-embroidered designer fabrics, upholstery and textile home furnishing. At the same time our use of natural fabric, spun in home based hand-looms of our workers, upholds the persona and feel of the vale of Kashmir. Our mission is to create world-class products as well as providing quality services to our customers worldwide. We take high care of every single strand of our handmade fabric at every stage of manufacture, ensuring purity and richness in our products. At Naqash Handmade we are passionate about helping you design and decorate your homes with colorful luxury designer pillows, draperies, upholsteries and trimmings. At the same time our Cashmere range aims to bring a spark to your fashion and persona. Everyday we are working towards keeping our traditions alive while innovating new and refreshing designs in our collecions and custom orders from our beloved customers.