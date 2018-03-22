Your browser is out-of-date.

The Couple Room Project
Interior Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (1)
    We are…….Men, Women, Couple, Friends, Family, Indians, Young, enthusiasts, dreamers, thinkers, travellers Architect, Designer, Entrepreneur, Technocrat, Team, Creative, Innovators   Common people trying to build and design not so common spaces, focused on delivering quick and beautiful solutions for Couples.Revamp the bachelor pad into your room... The way "HE" wants it & The way "SHE" wants it design & execute with expertise assistance from the team at -"The Couple Room Project"

    Services
    • Space planning Architectural additions and alterations Design of fixed items of work (wardrobe etc.)
    • loose furniture and Interior related Civil work (floor
    • walls
    • ceiling finishes etc.) Lighting design Sound and acoustic design Graphic design and Signage Indoor plantscape Selection of materials
    • equipment and other related elements Integration of engineering services (plumbing
    • electrical and air conditioning) Execution and evaluation of work till completion
    Service areas
    • Interior & Architectural services
    • New Delhi
    Address
    L-48 , First Floor , Saraswati Garden , Opposite Kirti Nagar Furniture market , New Delhi -110015
    110015 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9711571855 www.tcrproject.com
    Legal disclosure

    https://lbb.in/delhi/posts/refurbish-your-room-as-...

    http://www.bandbaajaa.com/blog/the-couple-room-pro...

    Reviews

    Manjeet Kumar
    about 3 years ago
