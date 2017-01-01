Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
VIZPIXEL STUDIO
CGI / Visualisation in Mumbai
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Apartment / Master Bedroom, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO Small bedroom Marble Black
    Apartment / Master Bedroom, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO Small bedroom Marble Black
    Apartment / Master Bedroom, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO Small bedroom Marble Black
    +6
    Apartment / Master Bedroom
    LOBBY, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO
    LOBBY, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO
    LOBBY, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO
    +4
    LOBBY
    Cool Bedroom, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO
    Cool Bedroom, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO
    Cool Bedroom, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO
    +2
    Cool Bedroom
    Campy Bungalow, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO
    Campy Bungalow, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO
    Campy Bungalow, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO
    +1
    Campy Bungalow
    BOARD ROOM, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO Commercial spaces Wood Brown
    BOARD ROOM, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO Commercial spaces
    BOARD ROOM
    Eco-Passive House, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO
    Eco-Passive House, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO
    Eco-Passive House, VIZPIXEL STUDIO VIZPIXEL STUDIO
    +1
    Eco-Passive House
    Show all 11 projects

    We are dedicated to bring an outstanding visual experience in real estate and architecture through our refined products and solutions in3D rendering, product modeling, 360 virtual tours and 3D walk through. We craft immersive visual experience that links the gap between virtual and reality. We are exploring unexplored trends with design and technology beyond the boundaries. Our focus always remains on thinking beyond the boundaries and delivering best virtually realistic 3D visualization. We provide 3D rendering services for exteriors, interiors, architecture and products modeling for commercial, residential and corporate industry. We have had a hand on 3d Exterior Rendering, 3D Interior Rendering, 360 virtual tours, 3D Walk Through, 2D/3D Floor Plans, 3D product modeling etc.Delivering Quality and customer satisfaction are our ultimate goal. We are serving customers with a smile.

    Services
    • 3d Exterior Rendering
    • 3D Interior Rendering
    • 360 Virtual tours
    • 3D Walk Through
    • 2D/3D Floor Plans
    • 3D product modeling
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Company awards
    CG Art Zone—Cover Award
    Address
    B.S.ROAD
    400028 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9819186375 www.behance.net/vizpixelstudio
      Add SEO element