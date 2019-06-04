AJ Atelier Architects is an architectural studio, that believes in creating thought-provoking and well-crafted architectural and interior projects.We create an architecture that seeks to elevate the human experience through insight, collaboration, and design integrity. We bring meaningful solutions to urban life, creating modern structures of clarity, beauty, and rigour, delivering a real and positive impact on people’s lives.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior Designer
- Engineers
- Vastu Consultants
- Cost Estimation
- Modular Kitchen
- Construction Management.
- Service areas
- North India, New Delhi, and Delhi, India
- Address
-
H-55, LGF, Lajpat Nagar-1
110024 Delhi, India
India
+91-7860828689 www.ajatelier.co.in