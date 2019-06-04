Your browser is out-of-date.

AJ Atelier Architects
Architects in Delhi, India
    • RESIDENCE INTERIOR, AJ Atelier Architects AJ Atelier Architects Small bedroom Glass Beige
    RESIDENCE INTERIOR, AJ Atelier Architects AJ Atelier Architects Modern style bedroom
    RESIDENCE INTERIOR, AJ Atelier Architects AJ Atelier Architects Modern style bedroom
    +4
    RESIDENCE INTERIOR
    Interior, AJ Atelier Architects AJ Atelier Architects Asian style dining room
    Interior, AJ Atelier Architects AJ Atelier Architects Classic style kitchen
    Interior
    Kitchen , AJ Atelier Architects AJ Atelier Architects Classic style kitchen
    Kitchen

    AJ Atelier Architects is an architectural studio, that believes in creating thought-provoking and well-crafted architectural and interior projects.We create an architecture that seeks to elevate the human experience through insight, collaboration, and design integrity. We bring meaningful solutions to urban life, creating modern structures of clarity, beauty, and rigour, delivering a real and positive impact on people’s lives.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Designer
    • Engineers
    • Vastu Consultants
    • Cost Estimation
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Construction Management.
    Service areas
    North India, New Delhi, and Delhi, India
    Address
    H-55, LGF, Lajpat Nagar-1
    110024 Delhi, India
    India
    +91-7860828689 www.ajatelier.co.in
