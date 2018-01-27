Your browser is out-of-date.

Opulo India
Flooring in New Delhi
Reviews (7)
    • Bamboo Flooring at Lodhi Hotel, New Delhi, Opulo India Opulo India Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Brown
    Bamboo Flooring at Lodhi Hotel, New Delhi, Opulo India Opulo India Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
    Bamboo Flooring at Lodhi Hotel, New Delhi, Opulo India Opulo India Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
    +1
    Bamboo Flooring at Lodhi Hotel, New Delhi
    IPE Cladding, Opulo India Opulo India Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood Wood effect
    IPE Cladding, Opulo India Opulo India Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood Wood effect
    IPE Cladding, Opulo India Opulo India Country style walls & floors Wood Wood effect
    +1
    IPE Cladding
    Thermoash Decking, Opulo India Opulo India Floors Wood Brown
    Thermoash Decking, Opulo India Opulo India Garden Pond Wood Brown
    Thermoash Decking
    IPE Wood Decking Tiles in Sun City, Gurgaon, Opulo India Opulo India Single family home Wood Brown
    IPE Wood Decking Tiles in Sun City, Gurgaon, Opulo India Opulo India Floors Wood Brown
    IPE Wood Decking Tiles in Sun City, Gurgaon, Opulo India Opulo India Single family home Wood Brown
    IPE Wood Decking Tiles in Sun City, Gurgaon
    Hardwood Flooring in Rishikesh, Opulo India Opulo India Floors
    Hardwood Flooring in Rishikesh, Opulo India Opulo India Floors Wood Brown
    Hardwood Flooring in Rishikesh, Opulo India Opulo India Floors
    +2
    Hardwood Flooring in Rishikesh

    OPULO India was found with a vision to bring best in class wooden flooring and cladding products from different parts of the world to your footstep. Primarily venturing into Solidwood floors from Junckers, today our product line ranges across all real wood flooring and cladding products be it Engineered floors, Timber Decking, Reconstituted timber cladding, solidwood cladding and allied services.

    These products meet the modern day requirement for beautiful, durable and functional homes and commercial settings.

     Our collaboration with renowned global companies specializing in respective product line with decades of experience helps us deliver finest range of products. It is our endeavor to add new products to our range keeping up with the innovations across the globe. 

    Over the time, Opulo India has become the preferred choice for the renowned Architects, Interior designers, Builders and Corporates. 

    Our commitment towards quality craftsmanship & impeccable service has enhanced the value and beauty of millions of homes & offices across India.

    Services
    • Flooring
    • Cladding
    • Decking
    • Pergola
    • Gazibo
    Service areas
    Interior & Exterior and New Delhi
    Address
    21 Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-4, New Delhi-24
    110024 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1146061470 www.opuloindia.com
    Hardwood, Engineered Wood, Laminates, Thermoash, IPE, Thermopine, GARAPA

    Reviews

    Chanchal Jha
    They have very good collection of wood flooring, especially #Parador collection
    10 months ago
    Sachin Saraswat
    Best price in entire North India. Very professional staff.
    about 1 year ago
    kavita mamgain
    Good range of all wooden products and excellent service, highly recommend
    about 3 years ago
