An astute performer having 13 years of experience in interior/ architectural designing presentation with international experience (Auto Cad, 3DMax v-ray, Photoshop & Sketch Up) & Project Management. Expertise in executing several interior designing and renovation projects like Residence, Hotel, Corporate office and Retail within the given time frame and the budgeted cost parameters.
- Services
- Interior complete design & execution with 2d & 3d drawing BOQ with site management
- Service areas
- Kolkata
- Siliguri
- Assam
- Orrisa
- West Bengal
- India
- Company awards
- From Total E&P Nigeria Ltd.
- Address
-
22 Avenue 1st Road, Santoshpur, Kolkata
700075 Kolkata, West Bengal, India
India
+91-9830822931 www.slatedezine.com