Doors are that mysterious part of our home which when closed raises curiosity about what’s hidden behind and opens to reveal the world of the home owner behind it.
There is something undeniably attractive about a traditional home. Sometimes, it is the use of simple yet lovely accessories, while at other times, it is just the beauty of the design.
There is something quite attractive about simple designs. They are timeless, making it easy to maintain and live with for several years. This home in Pune has been creatively and artistically put together by the professional archi…