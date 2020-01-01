Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CareerOrbits ePortals Pvt. Ltd.
Other Businesses in New Delhi
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • CareerOrbits ePortals Pvt. Ltd.
    CareerOrbits ePortals Pvt. Ltd.
    CareerOrbits ePortals Pvt. Ltd.
    Click to complete

    CareerOrbits.com brings the most innovative online test preparation courses for admission to various undergraduate programs. We bring to you a smart practice tool for complete test preparations. Our courses include test preparations for engineering entrance examinations, JEE including JEE Main and JEE Advanced (IIT-JEE), NEET-UG, AIIMS-MBBS and JIPMER.

    Services
    Educational Services, E-Learning, and Online Education
    Service areas
    • JEE Main
    • JEE Advanced
    • NEET-UG
    • AIIMS-MBBS
    Address
    A-111, First Floor, Lajpat Nagar -I
    110024 New Delhi
    India
    +91-8373916651 www.careerorbits.com

    Reviews

    Priyanka Rajput
    I love the NEET repeater course. Wish me luck for NEET 2020
    over 2 years ago
    Agnish Patel
    Amazing app! I have been a user of the CareerOrbits web version for lase one year. But the app has taken it to a totally new level. Love the preparation method of CareerOrbits. There are a lot of superb features that I like, including instant definitions and detailed answers.
    9 months ago
    rahul bhattacharya
    careerorbits institute has very good questions and detailed answers. It is best for those who really want to become doctors.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element