    Pravartana design studio LLP is a registered young partnership firm with a strong focus on community development and believes in the rise of living standards of the society. We are continuously working on the problems of housing and sustainable development in the Indian scenario and seeks to provide holistic support at programme levels to the development sector.

    We value our client and we always focused on developing an appropriate design solution for them inspired through nature and science.
    We provide services in the field of Architecture- Interior Design- Vaastu consultation- Product Design- Make Overs – Disaster Relief & Management – Mitigation and Capacity Building – Environmental Planning.

    Services
    • Architects
    • Interior Designer
    • Landscape
    • Vastu Consultant and master Planning
    Service areas
    Design and Execution and NEW DELHI
    Address
    206,Aggarwal Arcade, Plot no 8
    110085 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9871852080 www.pravartana.co.in
