Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KKR BOSE DESIGN SERVICE PVT. LTD
Architects in Thane
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Mumbai-based KKR Bose Design Services render comprehensive range of architectural services. We help architects and property developers get all the assistance they need to complete their project. 

    Our team of engineers excels in multiple fields of disciplines including interior 3D rendering, 2D and 3D modeling, MEP modeling and drafting, 3D walkthrough and more. 

    With our help, property developers and contractors will be able to create one-of-a-kind structures. Each project that we undertake is carried out with a personalized approach and we make sure that it meets the stringent requirements and expectations of our clients.

    Services
    • 2D Drawings
    • 3D Modeling
    • 3d Workthrough
    • Architectural 3D Modelling
    • Automation Drawing Services
    • Automobile Design Services
    • BULDING INFORMATION Modeling
    • CAE Services
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Thane
    Address
    01, Ganpat Keni Niwas,Divagaon, Sec-9, Airoli,Navi Mumbai. (Thane,) Maharashtra
    400708 Thane
    India
    +91-7028457562 www.bosedesignservices.co.in

    Reviews

    Aurobindo Jana
    This is a Start up company in Airoli, having a good team of Engineers in different Branch. Also they are very good in 3D modeling, 3D printing, Animation vedio preparation, Digital Marketing... Best of luck to the entire team.
    over 4 years ago
    ISLAMIC CREATION
    Nice work output.. Happy to work with you again.. Thanks for urgent work and support. Highly recommended
    about 1 year ago
    MARS INTERNATIONAL
    NICE EXPERIENCE ... HAPPY TO WORK WITH YOU...STRONGLY RECOMMENDED..
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element