Stature Retail Service
Artists & Artisans in Mumbai
    Wall Tiles For Your Home Decoration
    Wall Plates To Decor Your Wall
    Naomi Coffee Table
    Decorate Your Wall With Some Unique Handicraft Products

    At CraftedIndia, handicraft products are made with creativity & proficiency. These products are made using traditional techniques with a modern concept. It is the artistic brilliance that makes these products exquisite. From subtle designs to most unique shapes and styles the decor products at CraftedIndia will surely win hearts. Our wide range of handmade decor products showcases different forms of arts. Be it traditional, contemporary or cultural the decor products at CraftedIndia are truly essential to add an artistic touch to your home decor. Spoil your choice with our variety of handcrafted products inspired by arts like Blue Pottery, Dhokra, Meenakari, Bamboo & Cane craft, Phad Painting, Bidri, Onyx Marble craft, Wooden Carvings, Ceramic art, Kantha Embroidery, Block Printing and much more. The eccentric designs at CraftedIndia are hard to find anywhere else. We ensure to satisfy your home decor needs with the most exclusive collection of handicraft products at reasonable prices.

    Services
    • Retailer of Decor Products
    • bed covers and cushions
    • Vases
    • figurines
    • Kitchen n dining products
    • Paintings
    • Wall decor
    Service areas
    ALL OVER THE GLOBE and mumbai
    Address
    70, 5th khetwadi, near alankar theatre
    400004 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9029932075 www.craftedindia.com
