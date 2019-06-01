Your browser is out-of-date.

designasm STUDIO
Architects in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Reviews (9)
Projects

    • Cottage Homestay, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Cottage Homestay, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Cottage Homestay, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Cottage Homestay
    Chettri Residence, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Chettri Residence, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Chettri Residence, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Chettri Residence
    Vrshk Villa, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Vrshk Villa, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Vrshk Villa, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Vrshk Villa
    Kumar Residence, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Kumar Residence, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Kumar Residence, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern dining room
    Kumar Residence
    Sharma Complex + Residence, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Sharma Complex + Residence, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Sharma Complex + Residence, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Sharma Complex + Residence
    Gurumurthy Residence, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Gurumurthy Residence, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Gurumurthy Residence, designasm STUDIO designasm STUDIO Modern houses
    Gurumurthy Residence
    Show all 19 projects

    designasm is a full services multi-disciplinary design studio with an implementation ideology provides design consultancy in Architecture & Products

    We bring together a wealth of experience and acquired skills to form a small, hard working, efficient and approachable team We produce work that is interesting, unique memorable, beautiful and effective and we love it when we meet clients who share the same beliefs and principles.

    Our aim is to provide a consistent, effective service through smart design. Our strength lie in architecture, products, sustainability, identity, design for execution, user experience and interface linked with the ability to fully immerse ourselves in our clients’ expertise and ethos.

    Our approach is one of collaboration. We like to hear your views and reactions to our work. We as Designers like to understand the client rather than through account handlers and are part of the creative process from the outset, forming a close working relationship to deliver clear, strategic solutions.

    Services
    • architecture
    • interior
    • Project Management
    • Construction
    • Turnkey
    • Renovation
    • House Design
    Service areas
    • Bengaluru
    • Mumbai
    • Hyderabad
    • Chennai
    • Gurugram
    • Delhi
    • Guwahati
    • Pune
    • Bangalore
    • Karnataka
    • India
    Address
    #104, 5th Cross, Meenakshi Layout, Kalena Agrahara, BG Road
    560076 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-8041253279 www.designasm.in

    Reviews

    pradeep55592
    nice
    over 3 years ago
    yogansh namdeo
    One of the best architectural studios in Bangalore
    over 1 year ago
    Hemanga Pegu
    Value for money..being a start up they are really very dedicated. Very good in design.
    almost 2 years ago
