    • Crafting the Pleasure of Living

    Trendsetting  spaces,  bespoke  furniture and  lighting;  a  unique  blend of classical  and  modern  style with functional approach, Studio  Flitch is for  dreamers,  collectors  and  design  fanatics  who have the  flavor  for  ideas  and  design. 

    Born  with the  legacy  of National  Institute  of  Design ,  it is  foremost  criteria for  us that  the  design creates  emotional, intellectual and physical connections  with its user.  With  a deep  sense  of appreciation for  the  aesthetics,  we give voice  to the  eclectic and  intimate by melding technologies, materials  and  possibilities. Our goal is  to transform  and  take  local craftsmanship  to  a global  level.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Architecture
    • Furniture Design
    • Lighting Design
    Service areas
    • Residence
    • Hotels
    • Office
    • Restaurants and Cafes
    • Ghaziabad
    Company awards
    • World of Wearable Arts, New Zealand
    • Gold Award in Sustainable Bamboo design for World Bamboo Day
    Address
    D-804, Cosmos Golden Heights, Crossing Republik
    201016 Ghaziabad
    India
    +91-7043996955
