Crafting the Pleasure of Living
Trendsetting spaces, bespoke furniture and lighting; a unique blend of classical and modern style with functional approach, Studio Flitch is for dreamers, collectors and design fanatics who have the flavor for ideas and design.
Born with the legacy of National Institute of Design , it is foremost criteria for us that the design creates emotional, intellectual and physical connections with its user. With a deep sense of appreciation for the aesthetics, we give voice to the eclectic and intimate by melding technologies, materials and possibilities. Our goal is to transform and take local craftsmanship to a global level.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Architecture
- Furniture Design
- Lighting Design
- Service areas
- Residence
- Hotels
- Office
- Restaurants and Cafes
- Ghaziabad
- Company awards
- World of Wearable Arts, New Zealand
- Gold Award in Sustainable Bamboo design for World Bamboo Day
- Address
-
D-804, Cosmos Golden Heights, Crossing Republik
201016 Ghaziabad
India
+91-7043996955