Crafting the Pleasure of Living

Trendsetting spaces, bespoke furniture and lighting; a unique blend of classical and modern style with functional approach, Studio Flitch is for dreamers, collectors and design fanatics who have the flavor for ideas and design.

Born with the legacy of National Institute of Design , it is foremost criteria for us that the design creates emotional, intellectual and physical connections with its user. With a deep sense of appreciation for the aesthetics, we give voice to the eclectic and intimate by melding technologies, materials and possibilities. Our goal is to transform and take local craftsmanship to a global level.