Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
GAURANITAI INTERIORS &amp; IDEAS
Architects in New Delhi
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • GAURANITAI INTERIORS & IDEAS
    GAURANITAI INTERIORS & IDEAS
    GAURANITAI INTERIORS & IDEAS
    +5
    Click to complete

    GAURANITAI provides a full and comprehensive range of services from design to execution and project delivery. Distinguished designs, optimum quality, tremendous achievements and affordable cost are our unique steps. GAURANITAI is specialized in residential and commercial projects such as villas, palaces, conference centers, furnished apartments, offices, flats ,building entrances, common areas and shops.

    GAURANITAI was established in Delhi in 2014 to provide services in all phases of the interior design process. GAURANITAI’s team invests its concrete experience in the design field for the past 7 years in Delhi & NCR by forming a company to design and execute the various interior design projects. Exclusive designs with self identity is our criteria. Our interior department consists of highly professional and experienced interior designers and engineers. We aim to present the client a full and comprehensive interior package along with a fully comprehensive and professional presentation as well as a computerized color perspectives, pictures and samples of all the specified items and materials.

    Services
    • interiors
    • architectural
    • turnkey and furniture
    Service areas
    delhi/NCR and new delhi
    Address
    A 289 shiv vihar hastsal vikas puri
    110018 New Delhi
    India
    www.igauranitai.com
    Legal disclosure

    create, update, renovate

      Add SEO element