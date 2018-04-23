Your browser is out-of-date.

Archenggs
Architects in Ahmedabad
    A  cohesive  team,  with  each  member  pitching  their  best  is what defines the people at Archenggs.  Archenggs,  started  in  2016,    is  an  enthusiastic  and  energetic team  of  dedicated  young  professionals,  who  came  together to  form  a  comprehensive  agency  rendering  services  in  the field  of  ARCHITECTURAL  DESIGN,  STRUCTURAL  DESIGN  AND  EXECUTION, INTERIOR  DESIGN,  LANDSCAPE  DESIGN,  PROJECT  MANAGEMENT  AND SUPERVISION.  We  strongly  believe  that  barriers  between  different disciplines  should  be  broken  down  and  that  urbanism  and architecture  is  achieved  through  working  alongside  the  client, engineers,  construction  consultants  and  artists  rather  than working with them remotely.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior and Construction
    Service areas
    • Commercial buildings
    • Residential and Institutional building
    • Ahmedabad
    Company awards
    GICEA, Thesis award 2016
    Address
    8160926029
    380058 Ahmedabad
    India
    www.archenggs.com
