Ratios
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ahmedabad
Reviews (8)
    • Ratios is a unique concept based home decor store which specializes in designer home decor accessories. We Create, Curate and Customize decor products to suit your needs and persona.

    We deal in Bedcovers, Bedsheets, Cushion Covers, Artefacts, Crockery, Tableware, Serving Trays, Torans, Organisers, Aroma Products, Garden Accessories and more.

    Services
    • Manufacturer
    • Wholesaler & Retailer of Bedcovers
    • Bedsheets
    • Cushion covers
    • Artefacts
    • Crockery
    • tableware
    • Serving Trays
    • Torans
    • Organisers
    • Aroma Products
    • Garden Accessories and more
    Service areas
    We ship all over the world
    Address
    9, Aashirwad Paras, Corporate Road, Prahladnagar
    380015 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9712044777 www.ratiosstore.com

    Reviews

    V R G
    Nice collection
    5 months ago
    Sameer Sehgal
    Excellent collection of wall clocks. Prompt dispatch and communication with the owner. Loved it!
    5 months ago
    Sagar Joshi
    A great collection!! Very wide Variety of gift articles
    about 1 year ago
