Splendid Interior &amp; Designers Pvt.Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Visakhapatnam
Reviews (0)
    duplex
    duplex, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd
    duplex, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd
    +7
    duplex
    TV Units
    TV Units, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    TV Units, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +4
    TV Units
    Living Area
    Living Area, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Modern living room
    Living Area, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Modern living room
    +4
    Living Area
    Wardrobes
    Wardrobes, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Wardrobes, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +5
    Wardrobes
    Kitchen designs
    Kitchen designs, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Modern kitchen
    Kitchen designs, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Modern kitchen
    +5
    Kitchen designs
    False Ceilings
    False Ceilings, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd BedroomAccessories & decoration
    False Ceilings, Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd Splendid Interior & Designers Pvt.Ltd BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +5
    False Ceilings

    We materialize your imaginations in the most economical style. For the past 10 years, we have helped simply not only professionals to organize their offices in a manner that truly matches global guidelines, but also home makers to manage their kitchen, storages and bedrooms furniture. We specialize in domestic as well as commercial interiors.

    We undertake All kinds of tasks. The firm is in existence from 2004, a technocrat who has 10 years of experience in INTERIORS works. It is necessary to our credit, more projects in Hyderabad & Visakhapatnam. Please do call us for your specifications of interiors and furniture, we are sure to provide you with the best solutions and products.

    Services
    We are Specialized inModular KitchenWardrobes CupboardsDressing UnitsTV UnitsCrockery UnitsInterior/Exterior Wall PaintsFalse ceiling
    Service areas
    Visakhapatnam
    Address
    Flat no 104 Saradha Towers Facor Layout Ramnagar Visakhapatnam
    530002 Visakhapatnam
    India
    +91-8885185678 www.splendidinteriors.in

    Reviews

    VENKAT REDDY
    These people are fraud and not returned the money. Not even completed the work. Unprofessional, horrible. The owner him self not responding mr Hemanth and mr tirupathi.
    9 months ago
    jeevan kumar
    Great interior designers in vizag. splendid team completed my home interior work within certain time ... nice designs..now my home looking good...
    over 2 years ago
    Sayed Shabbu
    I had done my interiors from SPLENDID Designs I am very happy and satisfied with the work they have done. They have very competitive and reasonable pricing, the quality of work and finishing is excellent. Their planning is very good, also it was within our budget. Their design team is very helpful and cooperative.really good
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
