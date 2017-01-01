Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Avdaat Infra
Interior Designers & Decorators in Noida
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Designs for 3500 sqft home in Pune, Avdaat Infra Avdaat Infra Modern style bedroom
    Designs for 3500 sqft home in Pune, Avdaat Infra Avdaat Infra Modern style bedroom
    Designs for 3500 sqft home in Pune, Avdaat Infra Avdaat Infra BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +12
    Designs for 3500 sqft home in Pune

    Established in the year 2017Avdaat Infra is a specialist Manufacturer of Office Furniture, Office Chair, Modular Kitchen, etc. Additionally, we provide Interior Decoration Service and Interior Designing Service for our valuable patrons. Our products are manufactured using high grade and safe raw products, which is durable in nature as well as has the premium finish. These are highly demanded and admired amongst the customers for their exquisite designing and high durability. We make use of the finest quality raw material that is well tested and verified on several quality parameters as per international standards. We work with a customer’s approach and focus on satisfying our clients by providing them with effective solutions. Our superior quality products with captivating designs ensure to give a perfect look.


    Under the guidance of our mentor, “Mr. Shubham Gupta”, our organization has achieved tremendous growth in the field of manufacturing all kinds of furniture. His business acumen and ethics have motivated all the employees to work hard and achieve the organizational goals and objectives.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Furniture Manufacturing
    • Architectural Designing
    • Turnkey Contracting and solutions
    Service areas
    Noida and Delhi NCR
    Address
    S1-1005 . ELDECO AAMANTRAN , SECTOR 119 , NOIDA
    201306 Noida
    India
    +91-8057566706
      Add SEO element