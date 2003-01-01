SAJAWAT is offering all woodwork solutions to all clients from 2003, ranging from kitchen cabinets, built-in wardrobes to full kitchen renovation works, thereby saving people of Chennai’s thousands of pennies. Do not waste time moving from one service provider to another. Instead, SAJAWAT, and have all your requirements taken care of by one able kitchen cabinet designer. You do not have to engage the services of interior designers, who will later connect you to contractors at a fee. Simply place your order with this trustworthy kitchen cabinet company, and have your kitchen given the best servicing available in the market.

Then we stepped into the interior design works from 2008. Reveal the beauty of The Interior Place. Whether it’s your home, office, or commercial space, our interior design consultancy lets you celebrate the way you live by creating best living room interiors, commercial interior designs and wardrobes that reflect who you truly are. From the colour of the wall, to the custom-cut sofa, the play of lights, to the rich texture and kaleidoscopic colours of furnishings, we execute every fine detail of your dream space impeccably well. It starts with an easy-going conversation about what you want to experience.

We believe in offering premium international modular furniture that blends in effortlessly with the modern yet ever-changing living space. Most importantly, we distinguished ourselves by providing our visitors with unmatched customer service, knowledgeable product recommendations, and an unforgettable retail experience. Now SAJAWAT Modular Furniture have its own factory in Gummidipoondi (25Km from Chennai) with 14,000 sft. We are proud in conveying that we have completed 15 Years of successful journey by furnishing over 1500+ flats in India.