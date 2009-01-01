We are delighted to introduce ourselves as one of the emerging company in Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Solutions.

We Advance Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, are a well-known for service of a comprehensive range of refrigeration, air conditioning system, and industrial chilling plant. Apart from this, we also provide Installation and Maintenance for these products to our clients as per their requirement. Advance Refrigeration & Air Conditioning is a leading solution provider of refrigeration & air conditioning system with latest advance technology. Our technical staffs are highly skilled and qualified. We are recognized and appreciated among its patrons for the purpose of Sales & Service the best and advance technology in world class refrigeration & air conditioning. ARAC came into existence in the year 2009. Consist of domestic and industrial refrigeration & air conditioning, Chilling Plants, Packaged Chillers and Central Air Conditioning Systems, we offer a wide range of products. Rendered by us at industry leading prices, these Refrigeration Systems are known for their rich features such as high performance, low maintenance, less power consumption, high tensile strength, thermal stability and durability. Besides this, we are engaged in offering the premium quality of Installation and Clean Room Services. To execute these services within the assured time frame, we have appointed a team of skilled professionals and other support staff. In addition to this, the offered services are known for their systematic execution. Rendered by us at cost effective prices, the offered installation services are highly appreciated among our patrons. Our extensive service extends to projects across the entire commercial building spectrum including; shopping malls, food stores, warehouses, office towers, residential high-rise towers, office tenant improvement projects, retrofits and renovations. Our large service division is then available to ensure that the right preventative maintenance program is put in place to make certain that equipment operates efficiently and its life cycle expectations are achieved. Advance Refrigeration & Air Conditioning‘s objective is customer satisfaction and not Profit Margin. We usually do not advertise our product to save on the publicity cost. Due to our service-quality, business ethics and fulfillment of commitment to our customers, we earn the goodwill of those who use our products. Their word-of-mouth publicity has helped us not only to acquire new references but also to capture a significant market share in the industry.

Advance Regrigeration & Air Conditioning ensures continuous up-gradation and introduction of world class Technology and product of international standards. To further ensure the quality, each product is subjected to stringent quality control. As a result of which, our products are acclaimed nationally and internationally for its high standard and functional efficiency.