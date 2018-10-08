Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
QUADRA DESIGNS INTERIOR DESIGNERS &amp; ARCHITECTS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Design, Build & Interiors for a Car Dealer, QUADRA DESIGNS INTERIOR DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS QUADRA DESIGNS INTERIOR DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS Industrial style bars & clubs
    Design, Build & Interiors for a Car Dealer, QUADRA DESIGNS INTERIOR DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS QUADRA DESIGNS INTERIOR DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS Industrial style bars & clubs
    Design, Build & Interiors for a Car Dealer, QUADRA DESIGNS INTERIOR DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS QUADRA DESIGNS INTERIOR DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS Industrial style bars & clubs
    +6
    Design, Build & Interiors for a Car Dealer

    QUADRA DESIGNS INTERIOR DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS offers a large range of services from full room makeovers to designing & executing Residential as well as Commercial interiors. The team is also an expert in Civil construction, Space Planning, Landscape Design, Furniture design, CAD drawings, Lighting design and accessorizing for all types of Residential and Commercial spaces.

    Services
    • Interior Designers
    • Architect
    • Turnkey Contractors
    • Landscape Designers
    • Furniture Design
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    D-6, Sai Nagari Soc, Kalyaninagar,
    411006 Pune
    India
    +91-9665037388 quadradesigns.com

    Reviews

    QUADRA DESIGNS INTERIOR DESIGNERS &amp; ARCHITECTS QUADRA DESIGNS INTERIOR DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS
    Very satisfied with their Contemporary yet Affordable designs. Excellent work quality and within timelines.
    about 4 years ago
    Project date: February 2016
    Edit
      Add SEO element