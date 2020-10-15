Your browser is out-of-date.

Decoruss-Best Residential Interior Designer in lucknow,Best Interior Designing Services in lucknow, Interior decorator
Interior Designers & Decorators in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Reviews (42)
    DECORUSS is a –Lucknow (U.P.) based RESIDENTIAL and COMMERCIAL INTERIOR DESIGNER AND INTERIOR DECORATOR Company incorporated in the year 2010. We provide Customized Interior Design Services and Execution for Commercial and Residential ProjectsOver time, we have expanded, with an accumulative number of clients coming from the appraisal for our credibility, speed, and quality of work. Our Mission is to achieve high quality, within budget. Our principles are creativity and appropriate interior style to maximize customer satisfaction. Working with the Motto of TRANSFORMING SPACES.

    Decoruss is one of Lucknow’s most preferred destinations for Interior and Exterior Designing, as it has brought the joy of homemaking to a wide number of customers, both residential & commercial. We have earned a reputation for delivering outstanding residential interior and commercial interior designing services, continuous innovation, and the exceptional customer experience in designing homes and offices. Our company is well-equipped to provide you all the Residential interior designing and Commercial interior designing and execution services.

    Services
    • interior designer
    • interior decorator
    • customised furniture manufacturer
    • modular kitchen manufacturer
    • exterior designer
    • civil work
    • office interior
    • false ceiling
    • 3d designing
    • renovation
    Service areas
    • Lucknow and Neighboring Cities.
    • Lucknow
    • Uttar Pradesh
    • India
    Address
    Jewel Apartment 503 A, 6 Way Lane, Jopling Rd, behind Shalimar Grand,
    226001 Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-9936628880 decoruss.com
    Reviews

    Chinmay Tripathi
    I had a great experience with Decoruss while getting done false ceiling of my house. I was not getting what should I do to protect the ceiling of my house. Then one day I was discussing my problem with one of my acquaint and that person suggested me to go for services of Decoruss as It’s the best false ceiling service provider in Lucknow. I decided to meet the Decoruss team and fixed a meeting after a telephonic conversation. I discussed my problem with them and they suggested to me how a false ceiling can save the ceiling from dampness water leakage and cracks. They suggested me some designs too that not only will cover the false ceiling but also will add beauty to the false ceiling. I choose different designs for different accordingly like a kiddish design for kids room contemporary design for living room and so on. Decoruss provided the best false ceiling service that I could ever get in Lucknow
    4 months ago
    Project date: January 2022
    Asma Parveen Asma Parveen
    I was looking for an interior designer company in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh, who can provide the best wall painting service, so one of my friends suggested contacting Decoruss. I talked to the manager of Decoruss interior designing service provider and fixed a meeting. I visited their office with my family and saw their color scheme catalog. They presented a very aesthetic and sober color scheme to me that I was looking for the walls of my house. After color selection and price negotiation, I decided to hire them for painting the walls of my house. DECORUSS team just did wonder to the walls of my house and completely changed its boring look to classic and sober. They used good quality paints and primers plus provided the proper finish to the walls. It's not only that they provide the best wall painting services but they are a good interior consultant too, as they suggested to me a better color palette and texture treatment for walls of my house. They provide pocket-friendly and good wall painting services at the same time, that’s the thing I liked about Decoruss. I am really impressed by the Decoruss team and would highly recommend reaching them for more interior designing services in Lucknow.
    5 months ago
    Project date: January 2022
    Javed Akhter Javed Akhter
    Decoruss is absolutely amazing! My Father and I built a new home in Alambagh Lucknow and had no idea where to start with design and decor. The decoruss team came swooping in and helped us narrow down our style, they gave us ideas for each bedroom's interior design false ceilings, wall painting, furniture, modular kitchen and provided excellent examples and work, design and decor that we required. The Decoruss is best for interior home interior, pop false ceiling work, modular kitchen, furniture work, painting services etc.
    7 months ago
    Project date: November 2021
