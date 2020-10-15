Legal disclosure

Decoruss is a complete interiors solutions company based in Lucknow (U.P.) formed in the year 2010. We provide custom interior design and execution services for all commercial and residential projects. Over the time, we have expanded slowly, with an accumulative number of clients coming from the appraisal for our credibility, speed, and quality of work.

At Decoruss, we create homes that reflect your passions and your lifestyle, crafting rooms that look stunning but are perfect for relaxing, entertaining, working and living. Our bespoke interior design service works just as beautifully for a single room as for the whole property, so whether you’re buying somewhere new, building an extension or just refreshing a place, we can help you get everything just right; down to the last detail and the perfect finish. We work with you from the very beginning, listening to how you would like to transform your home into something special. Our service includes complete decoration and installation, so you can confidently leave everything in our hands. We cover all aspects of interior design including Modular Kitchens, Budget Kitchen, Wood work, Residential and Commercial Customised Furniture. Sofa, Pop(False Ceiling) Painting Lighting, Turnkey projects of Residential and Commercial.