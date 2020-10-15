DECORUSS is a –Lucknow (U.P.) based RESIDENTIAL and COMMERCIAL INTERIOR DESIGNER AND INTERIOR DECORATOR Company incorporated in the year 2010. We provide Customized Interior Design Services and Execution for Commercial and Residential Projects. Over time, we have expanded, with an accumulative number of clients coming from the appraisal for our credibility, speed, and quality of work. Our Mission is to achieve high quality, within budget. Our principles are creativity and appropriate interior style to maximize customer satisfaction. Working with the Motto of TRANSFORMING SPACES.
Decoruss is one of Lucknow’s most preferred destinations for Interior and Exterior Designing, as it has brought the joy of homemaking to a wide number of customers, both residential & commercial. We have earned a reputation for delivering outstanding residential interior and commercial interior designing services, continuous innovation, and the exceptional customer experience in designing homes and offices. Our company is well-equipped to provide you all the Residential interior designing and Commercial interior designing and execution services.
- Services
- interior designer
- interior decorator
- customised furniture manufacturer
- modular kitchen manufacturer
- exterior designer
- civil work
- office interior
- false ceiling
- 3d designing
- renovation
- Show all 10 services
- Service areas
- Lucknow and Neighboring Cities.
- Lucknow
- Uttar Pradesh
- India
- Company awards
- Houzz Award
- Address
-
Jewel Apartment 503 A, 6 Way Lane, Jopling Rd, behind Shalimar Grand,
226001 Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
India
+91-9936628880 decoruss.com
Decoruss is a complete interiors solutions company based in Lucknow (U.P.) formed in the year 2010. We provide custom interior design and execution services for all commercial and residential projects. Over the time, we have expanded slowly, with an accumulative number of clients coming from the appraisal for our credibility, speed, and quality of work.
At Decoruss, we create homes that reflect your passions and your lifestyle, crafting rooms that look stunning but are perfect for relaxing, entertaining, working and living. Our bespoke interior design service works just as beautifully for a single room as for the whole property, so whether you’re buying somewhere new, building an extension or just refreshing a place, we can help you get everything just right; down to the last detail and the perfect finish. We work with you from the very beginning, listening to how you would like to transform your home into something special. Our service includes complete decoration and installation, so you can confidently leave everything in our hands. We cover all aspects of interior design including Modular Kitchens, Budget Kitchen, Wood work, Residential and Commercial Customised Furniture. Sofa, Pop(False Ceiling) Painting Lighting, Turnkey projects of Residential and Commercial.