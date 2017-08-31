Your browser is out-of-date.

Acoustic Malik Enterprises
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (2)
    • Acoustic Malik Enterprises
    Acoustic Malik Enterprises
    We ACOUSTIC MALIK ENTERPRISES are please to introduce ourselves as a trusted team in the field of acoustic insulation, gripper fabric, carpet, gypsum and ceiling work. ACOUSTIC MALIK ENTERPRISES provides complete service for Room Soundproofing and Acoustics, Offices, Meeting Rooms, Studios, Theatres, Banquet halls, Class Rooms, Restaurants, Multiplexes, Training Rooms, Hospitals, Airports, Lecture Halls ,Schools, Colleges, Call Centres, Interior Designing Home Theatres etc.. We had work in multiplex theatres, conference hall, auditoriums, home theatres, worship centres, court rooms, multipurpose rooms, receptions, restaurants, home offices, office work stations and many other places.

    Thanks & Regards REHAN MALIK Director and proprietor ACOUSTIC MALIK ENTERPRISES Shop no.9, Mehboob Society, Behind Kalina church, Santacruz (East), Mumbai 400029. Contact: +91-9870369309 / +91-7977868956 Email: malikenterprises24@gmail.com WEB: www.acousticmalikenterprises.com

    Services
    Gripper Wall Fabric installation theater Home theater Auditorium etc
    Service areas
    Maharashtra and mumbai
    Company awards
    • L & T project POWAI
    • Sacred Heart School Auditorium
    • Pvr Theater
    • Maxus theater
    Address
    Santacruz east
    400029 Mumbai
    India
    +91-7977868956

    Reviews

    Noorie Mirza
    Good services
    about 1 year ago
    Anfal malik
    Satisfied with great quality service highly recommended
    about 1 year ago
