Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
    Grids offers the best advice on home and corporate interior design at surprisingly affording prices.

    We have exquisite taste, unparalleled service, and unmatched quality. Operating with the utmost in business ethics, we are known for our reliability and attention to detail on every project making your experience with us authentically different.

    We prefer a collaborative approach to design that encourages our clients to develop and hone their own style and taste. 

    The final design ensures a beautiful, comfortable, and most importantly a functional space for our clients. We recognize that the most important element in our designs is the people who use them in the end.

    "SIMPLICITY IS THE ULTIMATE FORM OF SOPHISTICATION"

    Services
    • Consultancy
    • Designing and execution
    Service areas
    Pune city
    Address
    A1-706, Runwal Seagull, Handewadi road, Hadapsar
    411028 Pune
    India
    +91-8057111748
