Milgard India Pvt Ltd
Doors in Mysore
Reviews (10)
    • FRP & GRP Doors

    Chosen by the world's leading construction companies.


    We have one unwavering goal, and that's to be the best door manufacturer. We will settle for nothing less.


    TO ACHIEVE THAT GOAL, WE ARE COMMITTED TO THREE GUIDING PRINCIPLES:

    The individual must be respected.

    The customer must be given the best possible service.

    Excellence and superior performance must be pursued.


    EMPLOYEES ARE THE KEY TO OUR SUCCESS

    Milgard's history of growth and success as a door manufacturer is due to the dedication of our employees. To be the best, we hire the best.

    Services
    FRP & GRP Doors Manufacturer
    Service areas
    • India
    • Germany
    • Canada
    • Israel
    • Bangladesh
    • Iran
    • Emirates
    • Mysore
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Company awards
    ISO CERTIFIED—Member of CISQ Federation and RINA approved Quality System.
    Address
    Milgard India Pvt Ltd, C-76, Industrial Estate, Yadavagiri
    570020 Mysore
    India
    +91-9986517223 www.milgard.in
    Legal disclosure

    ISO CERTIFIED - Member of CISQ Federation and RINA approved Quality System.

    Reviews

    Nishant
    I am happy with Milgard Doors. best hospital doors manufacturer sliding doors at good quality and reasonable rates.😆
    8 months ago
    Kunal
    It's so useful service. They provided me best bathroom doors, highly recommend. ❤️
    8 months ago
    Rakesh
    Best buying experience. Really Happy with the product. On time delivery with the most courteous staff and owner. Thanks a lot to Milgard doors . It's truly a modern day experience .
    9 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
