LEELA OVERSEA PRIVATE LTD., is an International Trade Company HeadQuartered in Mumbai, India with Operations / Lead Contacts all over the World. We Bring the World to Your Steps by Giving you International Products at Local DoorSteps with Competent Pricing. We Specialize in IT / General Trading / Building Materials with ECO FRIENDLY EFFICIENCY / FoodStuff and LIFESTYLE Products. We Welcome Your Queries IF ANY About Anything
- Services
- Xclusive WALL COVERING for INTERIORS
- Service areas
- RESIDENTIAL And COMMERCIAL
- INDIA
- MUMBAI
- Address
-
SHOP 14, BOULEVARD AREA , PHOENIX MARKET CITY, LBS MARG
4000070 India
India
+91-8689877877 www.silkplasters.in
Legal disclosure
MR. RAJ / MR. BHARAT -
8689877877
FOR LEELA OVERSEAS PRIVATE LTD.,
SHOP NO. 14, BOULEVARD AREA, PHOENIX MARKET CITY MALL, LBS MARG, KURLA, MUMBAI