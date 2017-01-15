Your browser is out-of-date.

Leela Overseas Pvt. Ltd.
Paint & Wall Coverings in India
    • VANASTHALI , PATLIPADA, THANE WEST, Leela Overseas Pvt. Ltd. Leela Overseas Pvt. Ltd. Classic style living room Amber/Gold
    VANASTHALI , PATLIPADA, THANE WEST, Leela Overseas Pvt. Ltd. Leela Overseas Pvt. Ltd. Classic style living room Amber/Gold
    VANASTHALI , PATLIPADA, THANE WEST, Leela Overseas Pvt. Ltd. Leela Overseas Pvt. Ltd. Classic style living room Multicolored
    +1
    VANASTHALI , PATLIPADA, THANE WEST

    LEELA OVERSEA PRIVATE LTD., is an International Trade Company HeadQuartered in Mumbai, India with Operations / Lead Contacts all over the World. We Bring the World to Your Steps by Giving you International Products at Local DoorSteps with Competent Pricing. We Specialize in IT / General Trading / Building Materials with ECO FRIENDLY EFFICIENCY  / FoodStuff and LIFESTYLE Products. We Welcome Your Queries IF ANY About Anything

    Services
    Xclusive WALL COVERING for INTERIORS
    Service areas
    • RESIDENTIAL And COMMERCIAL
    • INDIA
    • MUMBAI
    Address
    SHOP 14, BOULEVARD AREA , PHOENIX MARKET CITY, LBS MARG
    4000070 India
    India
    +91-8689877877 www.silkplasters.in
    Legal disclosure

    MR. RAJ / MR. BHARAT -

    8689877877 

    FOR LEELA OVERSEAS PRIVATE LTD.,

    SHOP NO. 14, BOULEVARD AREA, PHOENIX MARKET CITY MALL, LBS MARG, KURLA, MUMBAI

