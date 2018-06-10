Your browser is out-of-date.

Modulart
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (1)
    Turnkey Home Interior service provider

    Services
    Home Interiors
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    L75, First Floor, 15th Cross, HSR Layout, Sector 6
    560102 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9108933322 www.modulart.in

    Reviews

    V Pal V Pal
    Beware of this fraud company!!! They (Santosh and Subodh and their team) promise you moon and show u stars! They take ur money and make u beg for the work to be done. Always false promises and wasted our precious 5 months without doing any work. Finally I had to call off the project and lost the money. The positive reviews u see here are left mostly by their own people. Save urself from these fraudsters!!!
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: August 2018
