“At Urbelite our customers are
considered as royalty!
THEY have been given the choice......the freedom to select and design their home fixtures and utilities......assembled by our expert designers and professional carpenters
THEY have the choice to make an independent decision.....freed from ready-made off-the shelf products and smothered by over-eager sales-persons!”
Log on to www.urbelite.com ! Enjoy the freedom of creating at Urbelite!
Scroll through our categories!
We will assist you in bringing your dreams home to you!
Enjoy the FREEDOM!”
- Services
- Residential
- Commercial
- Hospitality
- And Others
- Service areas
- Currently Serving in Karnataka and Chennai
- Bangalore
- Company awards
- Not yet still
- Address
-
39/4, Shiva GF, Fern City Road, Doddanekundi (ORR), Marathalli,
560037 Bangalore
India
+91-9845062447 www.urbelite.com
Legal disclosure
Creating the change you wish to live-in