Constecner Technologies Pvt Ltd.,
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (0)
    “At Urbelite our customers are

    considered as royalty!

    THEY have been given the choice......the freedom to select and design their home fixtures and utilities......assembled by our expert designers and professional carpenters

    THEY have the choice to make an independent decision.....freed from   ready-made off-the shelf products and smothered by over-eager sales-persons!”

    Log on to www.urbelite.com  ! Enjoy the freedom of  creating at Urbelite!

    Scroll through our categories!

    We will assist you in bringing your dreams home to you!

    Enjoy the FREEDOM!”

    Services
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Hospitality
    • And Others
    Service areas
    • Currently Serving in Karnataka and Chennai
    • Bangalore
    Company awards
    Not yet still
    Address
    39/4, Shiva GF, Fern City Road, Doddanekundi (ORR), Marathalli,
    560037 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9845062447 www.urbelite.com
    Legal disclosure

    Creating the change you wish to live-in

